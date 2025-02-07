Rwanda: Kagame, Egyptian Drug Company Boss Discuss Partnership

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, February 6, met with Dr Sherine Helmy, the chief executive and chair of Egyptian drug company Pharco Pharmaceuticals, who is in Rwanda to explore investment opportunities.

They discussed areas of partnership in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Prior to meeting the President, Dr Helmy and his delegation had held a discussion with Rwanda Development Board (RDB) chief executive Jean-Guy Africa, exploring opportunities to expand access to essential medicines, conduct clinical trials, and establish local manufacturing operations, the RDB said.

Pharco is a leading pharmaceutical company in Egypt, with a market share of 13 per cent. It produces 500 different generic and over the counter drugs, as well as patented Hepatitis C cures under the brand name Gratisovir. The Pharco Group is composed of five pharma and two trading companies.