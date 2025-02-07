Rwanda: Senators Laud Efforts to Integrate Refugees in Services

The senate committee on foreign affairs, cooperation, and security, on Wednesday, February 5, presented findings of its visits to various refugee camps across the country, where among other things, they noticed key efforts for integrating refugees into services.

Speaking about the tours, the committee's chairperson Hadija Ndangiza highlighted that school attendance among refugee children has reached 100 per cent.

She noted that a total of 878 schools have been constructed, serving both citizens and refugees, in addition to which, six Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools have been established; two in Kirehe, and one each in Karongi, Gicumbi, Gatsibo and Gisagara districts.

In addition, all refugee students benefit from the country's school feeding program. The senators also noticed that refugees have health insurance, and that each camp is equipped with at least one health centre.

Senator Cyprien Niyomugabo, speaking about the support rendered to refugees, noted that it reflects Rwanda's core values of integrity and hospitality.

"It is part of Rwandan values to respect human rights," he noted.

Jean-Pierre Dusingizemungu, another senator, said the efforts reflect Rwanda's dedication to fostering self-reliance among refugees and promoting harmonious coexistence with host communities.

The 1951 Refugee Convention, adopted on July 28, 1951 mandates that refugees be treated at least as favourably as nationals concerning the freedom to practice their religion, protection of intellectual property rights, access to education, public relief and assistance, and social security.

These provisions ensure that refugees can exercise fundamental human rights and access essential services in their host countries.

The committee also noticed that 136.8 hectares of land have been allocated by the government in Gatsibo, Kirehe, Gisagara, and Nyamagabe districts for joint agricultural activities between refugees and citizens.

Through cooperatives, they cultivate crops, promoting food security and economic collaboration.

They also engage in various economic activities, including trade, farming, and crafts through cooperatives. Notably, in Gisagara district, refugees have established a maize milling plant, contributing to local industry and self-sufficiency.

The senators also noted that 64 per cent of refugees, particularly in Mahama and Mugombwa camps, use gas for cooking, reducing reliance on firewood and promoting cleaner energy practices.

In addition, approximately 9,725 households have been equipped with solar panels, and 815 solar-powered street lights have been installed, enhancing safety and reducing environmental impact.

Water access in the camps, according to the senators, meets international standards, with Mahama camp providing 21 litres per person per day, Kiziba 28 litres, Nyabiheke 20 litres, Mugombwa 23 litres, and Kigeme 15 litres.