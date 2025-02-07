Rwanda: Nduhungirehe, UN Envoy Discuss DR Congo Crisis

Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, on Thursday, February 6, met with Huang Xia, the United Nations Special Envoy for the Great Lakes region, to discuss key issues affecting the region, particularly the ongoing instability in eastern DR Congo.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nduhungirehe briefed Huang on the current situation in eastern DR Congo, highlighting the recent attacks on the border town of Rubavu, which resulted in over a dozen deaths and many injuries.

The two leaders also explored sustainable solutions for achieving long-term peace in the Great Lakes region, the ministry said.

This exchange is part of several international and regional efforts to address the three-decade-long crisis in eastern DR Congo.

On January 27, AFC/M23 rebels captured the strategic city of Goma.

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has consistently ruled out peace talks with the M23, despite calls for political resolution of the conflict.

Presidents of East African Community (EAC) countries on January 29 urged the Congolese leader to engage with the rebel group for a lasting solution.

The conflict has strained relations between Rwanda and DR Congo.

DR Congo accuses Rwanda of backing M23 rebels - allegations Rwanda dismisses.

The Rwandan government maintains that its security is threatened by a coalition of the Congolese army, FDLR militia, Wazalendo groups, Burundian forces, and SADC troops, who had planned to bring the war to Rwanda beyond the conflict with M23.

On Saturday, February 8, leaders from the EAC and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will meet in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to deliberate on measures to resolve the conflict.