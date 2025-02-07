Gambia: Kekuta Camara's Last Grasp Strike Earns Wallidan Win Over Gunjur Utd

Kekuta Camara's last grasp strike earned Wallidan a hard-fought victory over Gunjur United in the 2024\2025 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division League Two.

The Blue Boys defeated the Coastal Town Boys 2-1 in their week-nine fixture played at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium on Wednesday.

Gunjur United and Wallidan were both winless in their last two league outings before their crucial clash.

The pair needed the significant three points to increase their chances of closing gap on teams above them on the Second Division League table.

Striker Moses Jatta gave Gunjur United the lead in the 19th minute of the match.

Pedro Jatta restored parity for Wallidan in the 30th minute of the match thus the first half ended 1-1.

Upon resumption of the match, Gunjur United and Wallidan both injected in several fresh legs to boost their hopes of winning the match to earn the vital three points.

Gunjur United created goal scoring opportunities but were not clinical in front of goal.

Wallidan, on the other hand, crafted a few goal scoring chances.

Kekuta Camara scored the winning goal for Wallidan in the dying minute of the match to earn the Blue Boys a slender victory over Gunjur United.

Wallidan occupy ninth-place on the country's Second Tier table with 11 points after nine league matches.

Gunjur United now sit 13th place on the Second Division League table with 9 points in nine league outings.

