Gambia: Gaf, Biko Ambitious to Recuperate in 1st Tier After Bst Galaxy and Real Conquers

The Gambia Armed Forces and Steve Biko will be ambitious to recover in the 2024\2025 Vista Bank-Baluwo sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) League Division One.
The soldiers will lock horns with the Bakau giant killers in their week-ten clash today, Friday, 7th February 2025 at the Bakau Mini Stadium at 4pm.
The Gambia Armed Forces and Steve Biko both require the maximum points to convalesce in the country's Elite League after slipping to BST Galaxy and Real de Banjul in their previous league matches.
The duo will be determined to bang each other to recover in the First Division League after dropping points in their previous league clashes.
Meanwhile, Brikama United will host Hawks at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4pm.
BST Galaxy will play against Greater Tomorrow at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum at 4pm.
Saturday 8th\2\2025
Team Rhino vs Hart FC at the Late Ousman Football Field at 4pm
Marimoo Pakfood vs Gambian Dutch Lions at the Bakau Mini Stadium 4pm
Fortune FC vs Real de Banjul at the Brikama Mini Stadium at 4pm
Sunday 9th February 2024\2025
TMT FC vs Falcons at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at 4pm
Banjul United vs Bombada at the Bakau Mini Stadium at 4pm
