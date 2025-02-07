Gambia: Gaf, Biko Ambitious to Recuperate in 1st Tier After Bst Galaxy and Real Conquers

7 February 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Armed Forces and Steve Biko will be ambitious to recover in the 2024\2025 Vista Bank-Baluwo sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) League Division One.

The soldiers will lock horns with the Bakau giant killers in their week-ten clash today, Friday, 7th February 2025 at the Bakau Mini Stadium at 4pm.

The Gambia Armed Forces and Steve Biko both require the maximum points to convalesce in the country's Elite League after slipping to BST Galaxy and Real de Banjul in their previous league matches.

The duo will be determined to bang each other to recover in the First Division League after dropping points in their previous league clashes.

Meanwhile, Brikama United will host Hawks at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4pm.

BST Galaxy will play against Greater Tomorrow at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum at 4pm.

Saturday 8th\2\2025

Team Rhino vs Hart FC at the Late Ousman Football Field at 4pm

Marimoo Pakfood vs Gambian Dutch Lions at the Bakau Mini Stadium 4pm

Fortune FC vs Real de Banjul at the Brikama Mini Stadium at 4pm

Sunday 9th February 2024\2025

TMT FC vs Falcons at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at 4pm

Banjul United vs Bombada at the Bakau Mini Stadium at 4pm

