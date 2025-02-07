Gambia: USAID Cut - 300 Casamance Families Adrift

The decision of US President Donald Trump to suspend his country's aid programs through the Agency for International Development Cooperation (USAID) will have a negative impact on the process of returning displaced populations from Casamance.

Some 300 displaced families risk finding themselves homeless with this decision by US President Donald Trump, noted the mayor of Boutoupa-Camaracounda, Ousmane Sandeng, a locality that was heavily hit by the crisis in Casamance.

"The suspension of USAID support programs does not help displaced populations returning to Casamance. For example, there is the "Shelter for Life" program, which ran a support project for 300 families. They are now threatened with being homeless. These are vulnerable families who returned to their land this year," informed the Mayor of Boutoupa-Camaracounda.

Ousmane Sandeng, made these remarks during the meeting of the regional steering committee of the 2024-2025 special plan for the return of displaced persons to Casamance.

"These 300 families were counting a lot on this program from the United States, in the hope of having shelters. They will probably not see their homes covered. Worse, they risk collapsing" he declared.

The elected official of Boutoupa-Camaracounda thus warns of the serious consequences of this decision by the 45th and 47th President of the United States Donald Trump

"It's almost the winter season. We invite the regional committee to take into account the new situation, in order to integrate these 300 families into the return process", pleads Ousmane Sandeng.

The mayor indicated that these families are identified in the communes of Boutoupa-Camaracounda, Niaguis, Nyassia, Oulampane, Kataba region of Ziguinchor and in Djibanar region of Sédhiou.

"With this abrupt and insoluble stop, the populations will be discouraged from returning home. We must now consider alternatives if ever the United States does not renew the "Shelter for life" program, strongly insisted Mr. Sandeng. He also welcomed the implementation of the "Diomaye for Casamance" Plan. A program, with a budget of 53.6 billion CFA francs, and which aims to meet the needs of the populations already returned and those awaiting return.

"We must further support these 300 families to be able to further facilitate their return process," urged the mayor of Boutoupa-Camaracounda.

