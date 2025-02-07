Gambia/Cote d'Ivoire: Gambia Play Ivory Coast in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Next Month

The Gambia will play away to Ivory Coast in their 2026 World Cup qualifier match next month in Abidjan.

The Scorpions currently sit second-place from bottom in Group F of the global biggest football fiesta qualifiers with only 3 points after four group matches.

The Gambia won one match and lost three.

The Scorpions slipped to Ivory Coast 2-0 in the first-leg tie of the 2026 World Cup qualifier played in September 2023 in Morocco.

The Gambia will prepare themselves ready to beat Ivory Coast to maintain their 2026 World Cup qualification on track.

Ivory Coast occupy top-spot in Group F of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 10 points after four group matches.

The Elephants won four matches and drew one.

Ivory Coast are currently unbeaten in the global biggest football showpiece qualifiers since the start of the qualifier matches in September 2023.

The Elephants will be resolute to conquer The Gambia to edge closer to snatch qualification to the 2026 World Cup.

