Gambia: Police Witness Says Accused Confirmed Killing British Lady

A police officer who testified in the murder trial of Augustine Bangura, accused of killing a British woman by striking her with a hammer, stated before Justice E. Jaiteh that the accused confessed to killing and burying the body of the slain British in her compound.

The police witness Sub-Inspector Boye told the court he received a call log printout from his senior, DPO Kujabi, who instructed him to track the marked/ highlighted number in the printout as the number highlighted was assumed as the suspect in the murder. He said he acted based on the printout.

He further testified that the number was the last to communicate with the deceased. He conducted a manhunt and successfully arrested the suspect in Fajara and escorted him to Brikama Police Station.

He revealed that the suspect initially denied the crime but later confessed to killing the deceased and after committing the murder dug a hole and buried her body.

The officer testified that he and his team accompanied the suspect to his house, where they recovered 80,000 dalasis. "The suspect explained he had taken the amount from the victim's house," he said, adding that a key was also recovered from the accused.

He narrated that they then visited the deceased's house, where the suspect detailed how he committed the crime by hitting her with a hammer. The murder weapon was retrieved from him, the witness said.

S.I Boye further testified that the suspect identified valuables he had taken from the residence of the victim, which included a golden Samsung tablet, a black smartwatch, two black Samsung mobile phones (models A10 and A14), a Dell laptop, a Canon camera with accessories, two memory cards (16GB and 4GB), a HP laptop, and a small cross-body handbag.

The officer further stated that some of the items - such as the golden Samsung tablet, black smartwatch, two black Samsung mobile phones (A10 and A14), Dell laptop, Canon camera with accessories, memory cards, and the HP laptop - were recovered at the Bakoteh Shopping Mall from Saikou Samusa.

During cross-examination, Lawyer F.T. Sonko questioned the witness about his prior knowledge of the accused and the deceased. The witness confirmed knowing about that.

Defence counsel Sonko further asked the witness if he knew the accused and the deceased were friends and he replied not knowing that.

When asked if he knew whether the accused worked for the deceased, the witness replied not knowing about that as well. "So, it is normal for an employee and employer to be communicating," lawyer F.T. Sonko indicated to the witness, and he said yes.

Lawyer F.T. Sonko asked if any names had emerged during the investigation suggesting that the accused conspired with anyone to commit the crime. The witness confirmed, "Yes."

Lawyer Sonko then inquired if he was aware that the fire service used a ladder to remove the deceased's body. The officer replied, "I'm not aware."

Lawyer Sonko further inquired when the witness had visited the deceased's house. The witness stated: "I cannot remember."

"So you visited the deceased house first?" counsel Sonko asked and the witness clarified that they first visited the accused to collect evidence, including the key to the deceased's house, and then went to Bakoteh to recover the stolen items before finally visiting the deceased's house.

The case was adjourned until 5 March 2025.