Gambia: Oasis Network Conveys Bible Translation Forum for Deaf Community

In their effort to enhance access to religious texts in sign language, the Oasis Network, a Christian not-for-profit organisation serving communities recently convened a two-week intensive Bible translation forum tailored for the Deaf community in The Gambia.

The initiative, which was aimed at enhancing access to religious texts in sign language, brought together linguists, Christian leaders, and members of the Deaf community both Muslims and Christians to learn the Bible in their sign language and enhance their sign language communication abilities. It also accords participants the opportunity to discuss strategies for improving scripture translation and accessibility.

Also, the move marks a crucial milestone in ensuring that everyone, regardless of hearing ability, can engage with the Bible in a language they fully understand.

At the event, Efi Tembon, executive member of Oasis Network, described the training as impactful and urged pastors to include sign language in church services.

He also stressed the need for equal opportunities for the deaf and announced plans to introduce business training programs with trainers from the U.S.

The Deaf community, he went on, always supports one another regardless of their religious affiliations.

Karamakho Danfokho, a U.S.-based sign language expert, highlighted that the deaf community in The Gambia struggles to access and understand the Bible in their primary language.

He revealed that while they can read English, it is not their first language, making comprehension difficult.

Thus, the training program, he said, was aimed at bridging that gap by helping them grasp the meaning of God's words through sign language.

Danfokho emphasised the importance of providing resources to aid their understanding and encouraged church leaders to incorporate sign language translation in services.

He also spoke about a connection between Gambian and Dutch sign languages, which he observed, posed a challenge.

To address this, he said they brought in a Dutch Sign Language expert, who conducted training in Gambian Sign Language.

Ndey Ceesay, a participant, shared her heartfelt appreciation for the experience, describing it as her first meaningful engagement with the Bible.

"Before this, I had no knowledge of the Bible, but now I understand it. Inspired by my newfound understanding now, I want to help others gain knowledge of the Bible as well," she added.

