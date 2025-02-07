Gambians in the U.S. Appeal for Help Over Deportation Fears

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's decrees aimed at cracking down on immigration including undocumented immigrants and the so-called birthright citizenship, dozens of Gambians are currently appealing for urgent assistance to prevent possible expulsion.

Currently facing imminent and genuine threats made by the U.S. President, affected Gambians told The Point that they are "worried and anxious" that the "mass deportations of immigrants presently taking place would have a negative effect on the entire Gambian community".

Even though most of the concerned Gambians are law abiding citizens with longstanding record of hard work, loyalty and steadfastness, President Trump and his team believe that immigrants are currently "posing a major security threat for the country".

Furthermore, following several reports of derogatory and disparaging remarks against migrants, many concerned Gambians said they are nervous that they could be "victimised and mistreated for the wrong reasons".

A Gambian graduate, Omar, told this correspondent: "I am a graduate and a professional; however my full immigration documents are incomplete ... And even though this episode is not my fault ... I am still considered illegal and undesirable."

Binta, who arrived in the U.S. for a "family occasion", acknowledged: "Yes, I am officially undocumented. I came here to attend a special family occasion but later decided to stay here. But I still believe that this is a land of freedom and opportunity ... Nonetheless, I am disappointed and I may not be going back to work."

Despite strong criticisms from the UN and other international agencies condemning the "shocking and heinous decrees", President Trump insisted that he is merely fulfilling his election pledge.

It could be recalled that candidate Trump while campaigning threatened that "on day one, I will conduct the largest mass deportation programme in U.S. history".

It is also interesting to note that in recent years, some Gambians took the unusual route at the U.S. Southern border where the number of Africans detained according to official reports reached around 60,000 people.

As a result of the significance of the issue, in a communication entitled "Urgent Press Inquiry" this correspondent contacted the Gambian Societies in New York, Seattle and Minnesota on January 21, 2025 at 15:00 asking for information about the undocumented Gambian migrants; however, we are yet to receive any response.

The Gambian Embassy in Washington DC was also contacted on January 29, 2025 at 12:16, inquiring about the same issue and further requested confirmation whether Gambians are among those detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but we are yet to receive any official explanation.