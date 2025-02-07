Gambia: Kac Market Master Testifies

7 February 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Saikou Omar Cham, market master at the Kuntaur Area Council recently testified before the Local Government Inquiry established to conduct a full and impartial investigation into the financial and administrative operations of councils.

In his testimony, Cham revealed that he began working for the Kuntaur Area Council in December 2021 as a market collector, until 9 February 2023, when he was promoted as a market master.

He testified that he did not make any deposit in the council accounts at the bank during his time as a marker collector.

He also told the commission that he was not using a cash book as a market collector, adding that as a market collector, he collected receipt books from the market master (Alagie Hydara) and goes to the market.

At the end of the day, he would return the book and the funds to the market master. He testified that there were six (6) collectors at the time, whose names he mentioned.

