Gambia: The Paradox of Activism in the Gambia - Protest Vs. Progress

opinion

In any thriving democracy, activism plays a crucial role in shaping policies, amplifying marginalized voices, and holding governments accountable. In The Gambia, the presence of political and human rights activists has become an undeniable force, often dominating public discourse. However, there is an increasing concern about the trajectory of activism in the country--where protests have overshadowed the very essence of what activism should be.

It is true that The Gambia, like many African nations, has had its fair share of political struggles, from the days of dictatorship under Yahya Jammeh to the democratic transition led by Adama Barrow. Activists have historically played an instrumental role in this transformation, advocating for justice, freedom, and human rights. However, the landscape of activism in the country is gradually shifting. Instead of a balanced approach that combines advocacy, dialogue, research, and constructive engagement, many activists seem to have reduced their role to perpetual protesting.

Protest, in its rightful place, is a legitimate tool in a democracy. It is an avenue through which citizens express dissent and demand accountability. But when activism becomes synonymous with endless protests--often without strategic solutions--its impact is diminished. The current trend of activism in The Gambia has, in many cases, been reduced to reactionary outbursts rather than proactive initiatives that drive meaningful change.

One of the most alarming aspects of this shift is the tendency for some activists to operate in an echo chamber of outrage rather than engaging in the policy-making process. Activism should not be about merely opposing the government at every turn, nor should it be an avenue for personal popularity or political ambition. True activism is about crafting well-researched policies, working with institutions to implement reforms, and building sustainable solutions to societal issues.

Moreover, the excessive focus on protests often leads to a climate of negativity, where the nation is continuously painted as a failed state, discouraging investment and national progress. The reality is that The Gambia, despite its challenges, has opportunities for development, governance reform, and human rights advancement--but these require constructive engagement. Activists should be in the business of shaping policies, initiating community projects, offering legal support to victims of injustice, and educating citizens about their rights and responsibilities.

Activism is not a profession of constant agitation. It is a duty that requires wisdom, patience, and strategic engagement. The Gambia needs activists who can lobby for legal reforms, draft policy recommendations, and hold leadership accountable through institutional frameworks rather than just social media outrage and street demonstrations.

It is time to redefine activism in The Gambia. While protests have their place, they should be the last resort, not the first step. The role of an activist should not only be to critique but also to create. The nation does not need professional protesters--it needs visionaries who understand that change comes from persistence, strategy, and a commitment to building the country, not just condemning it.

