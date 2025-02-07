Gambia: Tika Hands Over D1.1m Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Rehab Unit to Centre

Following the successful completion of the rehabilitation therapy unit at Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Ward funded by TIKA, the Turkish ambassador to The Gambia on Thursday officially presided over the handing over of the unit to the center at a ceremony held at Tanka-Tanka Premises in Salaji.

The project, worth USD16,000 approximately D1,136,000m, was implemented by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Banjul Office.

The project included replacement of the roof and ceiling; painting of internal and external walls; creating vegetable gardening; football field for sports activities- as well as providing tools and equipment for the hobby areas (ranging from tailoring, batik making, arts and board games).

In his overview of the project, Lamin Dibba, programme officer, Association for the Mentally Disabled Gambia, recalled that after the 2023 World Mental Day Commemorations, they were opportune to meet with the Turkish ambassador to The Gambia, who he said, directly gave special attention to mental health and the specific gaps and further referred them to the TIKA country coordinator.

"It was where this particular programme and everything started. We were to directly coordinate with the matron Tanka Tanka through the facilitation team at the Mental Health Coordination Unit until where were today," he said.

He said they've identified occupational therapy, which he said, is one of the core areas that will help in integration especially for patients, who are about to recover and integrate into the communities.

To this end, he underscored the importance of occupational therapy and that through successful collaboration with partners, they were able to make headway in the project.

Bakary Camara, matron Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Ward, said though the project as a long process, but now they are in a joyful moment.

He recalled the numerous process they underwent in writing proposals to TIKA, adding that the project was one of his biggest targets since he assumed office at the centre.

Camara further expressed delight that they are here to hand over that wonderful edifice to the Centre, adding that looking at the facility, it is like a component of rehab centre.

"And when we talk about rehab centre, we don't always deal with psycho -medications that is pharmacological drugs or medications we are giving out to these people. And we all know these medications have their side effects."

To this end, Matron Camara underscored the importance of the rehab centre, as they don't just dump patients with medication especially those that could have adverse effect on their health.

He expressed delight with the project and thanked the TIKA for their foresight.

Mam Jarra Marega, programme manager, National Mental Health Programme at the Ministry of Health, described the event as a significant milestone, as it forms part of their ongoing efforts to improve mental health care in the Gambia.

"Mental health is one of the critical areas that is depressing yet it is often overlooked in most part of the world."

The disease, she said, is mostly associated with misunderstanding, stigma and inadequate resources, saying most people with this disease continue to face numerous challenges in society.

"Therefore, the burden of mental health is immense not only to the individual, but also their families and communities. Mental health problems like the common ones - depression and anxiety are prevalent and we all are aware substance abuse included. It is pressing in this country."

To this end, she underscored the importance of the occupational therapy unit, saying it empowers patients and helps one to develop life skills.

For her part, Mrs Sule Bayar, TIKA Banjul Coordinator, extolled the idea of having a vocational therapy unit at the Centre, adding that they renovated the vocational and occupational centre.

She pointed out that the roof of the building both interior and exterior were repaired as well as established vegetable garden and football area for sporting activities.

She revealed that in order to strengthen the professional skills of the mental challenged people, the necessary tools and equipment have been provided to them to spend time and harness their skills.

To this end, she thanked all their partners for their efforts in the successful implementation of the project.

Mr Turker Oba, Turkish ambassador to The Gambia, commended the unit administration and TIKA Banjul coordinator Mrs Sule Bayr for this important project.

"We are proud to support this important state institution. Indeed, mental health is a cornerstone of overall wellbeing. We have to take utmost care of it. Rehabilitation an important part of the therapy," he said.

Ambassador Oba described the Gambia as a young country, adding that like every country, there are challenges but expressed delight to have seen this facility and the dedicated work of the centre staff.

"Within the scope of the project, the roof and ceiling were repaired, interior and the exterior walls painted. Furthermore, a vegetable garden was created and a field established for sports activities."

The Turkish diplomat said a hobby area has been operational for patients in tailoring, batik processing art, painting and board games.

"As development partners of The Gambia, we have to support the Smiling Coast in every field," he said.

It is worth mentioning that the Turkish Cooperation Agency (TIKA) has been present in The Gambia since 2018. They have implemented more than 80 projects to support The Gambia.

"Turkey and The Gambia are sister countries," he relates, saying: "We will continue to work closely with out counterpart in The Gambia to identify areas of capacity building."

