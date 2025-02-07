Nigeria: Senate Confirms Appointment of Three INEC Electoral Commissioners

6 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Senate said the three nominees were seasoned electoral managers who had been found suitable for the appointments.

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed three nominees of President Bola Tinubu for appointment as National Electoral Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Their confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters at plenary.

The confirmed nominees for the National Electoral Commissioner are Tukur Abdulrazaq, representing North-west; Sunday Aja representing South-east; and Saseyib Ibeyemi for Resident Electoral Commissioner, representing Ondo State.

Earlier, while presenting the report of the committee for consideration, Committee Chairperson Alli Sharafadeen said the three nominees were seasoned electoral managers who had been found suitable for the appointments.

He said that there was no petition against the nominees. Hence, he recommends that the Senate confirms their appointment.

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, (APC-Kano), who presided over the plenary after their confirmation, commended the committee for its input in the confirmation process.

He urged the confirmed persons to put in their best in the discharge of their electoral duties.

