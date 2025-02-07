Nigeria: HR Leaders in Oil and Gas Converge As Workforce Energy Services Hosts Leadership Event

press release

The "Learn, Lunch, and Link" event demonstrated Workforce Energy Services' commitment to advancing HR practices tailored to the oil, gas, and energy industry.

Workforce Energy Services, a member of Workforce Group and a leading provider of manpower solutions, HR consulting, and training services, recently hosted its highly anticipated "Learn, Lunch, and Link" session.

The event brought together Group heads of HR, Senior and top HR leaders across the oil and gas sector to address critical challenges and opportunities shaping the industry.

Held on 23rd January 2025 at The Zone, Lagos, participants engaged in discussions around pressing workforce issues such as optimising HR strategy, talent acquisition and retention, skills development in the energy transition era, and digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency.

The in-depth learning session by Dr Bolaji Olagunju explored innovative strategies for building resilient talent pipelines, fostering leadership excellence, and preparing organisations for a future shaped by the dynamic changes in the workplace.

Segun Okoh the Country Director of Workforce Energy Services in his closing remark said "HR leaders in the energy sector are at the forefront of driving workforce transformation amidst industry challenges and opportunities". He also emphasised that "the session is part of our ongoing efforts to empower HR professionals with the knowledge, tools, and partnerships they need to build high- performing teams capable of meeting the sector's evolving demands."

About Workforce Energy Services: The Partner of Choice for People and Training Solutions

As the oil, gas, and energy sector grapples with workforce complexities--from skills shortages to shifting market dynamics-- over the years, Workforce Energy Services serves as the reliable go-to partner for people solutions. With a deep understanding of the sector, the company delivers tailored solutions that address critical areas such as HR advisory, manpower management, employee development, workforce planning, and compliance.

"Our expertise in the oil, gas, and energy sector uniquely positions us to deliver value-driven solutions that enable organisations to thrive," added Mr Okoh. "From strategic HR consulting to world-class training programmes, Workforce Energy Services is dedicated to helping companies optimise their human capital and achieve sustainable growth."

Feedback from industry leaders at the event.

Attendees of the "Learn, Lunch, and Link" session expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to gain fresh perspectives and connect with peers. One participant noted, "Workforce Energy Services continues to lead the way in addressing workforce challenges in our sector. The session was insightful and equipped us with practical strategies for tackling talent and workforce development issues."

With a reputation for delivering innovative and results-driven services, the company partners with organisations to build and sustain high-performing teams.

To learn more about Workforce Energy Services' initiatives and upcoming events visit the site or follow us on our social media platforms: Linkedln and facebook

Together, let's drive HR excellence in the oil and gas industry.