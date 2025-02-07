Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Arrives in Kampala for Talks With Ugandan Leader Yoweri Museveni

7 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, along with a high-level delegation, arrived in Kampala, Uganda's capital, for official talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The primary focus of the discussions between the two leaders will be to strengthen the diplomatic and economic ties between Somalia and Uganda, as well as to enhance cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

According to a statement from the Somali Presidency, the meeting aims to address mutual security concerns and explore ways to bolster collaboration in tackling regional instability caused by extremist groups.

The visit highlights the growing importance of regional partnerships in combating terrorism and promoting peace in the Horn of Africa. Both Somalia and Uganda have been actively involved in peacekeeping missions across the region, with Uganda being a key contributor to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Spokesperson for the Somali Presidency, Abdirahman Adam Ali (Xadaana), conveyed to the national media that the two leaders would also discuss additional areas of cooperation, including trade, infrastructure, and other bilateral issues crucial to the development of both nations.

This visit underscores the commitment of both countries to work together in pursuit of stability, security, and prosperity for their citizens and the broader region.

