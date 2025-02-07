Mauritius: Hsc 2024 Results - Minister Gungapersad Proclaims List of Laureates

The Higher School Certificate (HSC) results 2024 were proclaimed, this morning, by the Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, at a press conference at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

He was flanked by the Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry, Mr Ravi Meettook, and the Officer in Charge of the Mauritius Examinations Syndicate, Dr Imtehaze Ahsun.

A total of 22 laureates are from the boys' side and 21 from the girls' side, two boys and two girls are from Rodrigues College, and one boy and one girl from the HSC Pro Scholarship, bringing the total number of laureates to 49.

Royal College of Curepipe bagged 15 laureates; Queen Elizabeth College 11 laureates; Mahatma Gandhi Institute Moka four laureates; Doha Secondary School three laureates; GMD Atchia State College two scholarships; and Dr Maurice Curé State College two scholarships.

Sir Lekraz Teelock State Secondary School, Droopnath Ramphul State College, Collège du St Esprit, Modern College, Sookdeo Bissoondoyal State College, and Ebène State Secondary School (Girls) each obtained one laureate. Four scholarships were obtained by Rodrigues College.

The Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Scholarships for the Science side were awarded to Mr Andrew Alexander Foong Fee Ip Min Wan from the Royal College of Curepipe, and Ms Kelly Jade Mie Lie Leung Siong Fat from Queen Elizabeth College. On the Economics side, Pritish Barosee from Royal College of Curepipe, and Zaara Fatima Toorawa from Queen Elizabeth College bagged the Sir Anerood Jugnauth National Scholarships.

Minister Gungapersad extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the laureates who have worked very hard and all those who have performed well for the HSC examinations. He also extolled the parents, educators and rectors who have accompanied the students in their educational pathway.

He also appealed to laureates to return to Mauritius after pursuing their education abroad and to contribute their skills and knowledge to their homeland. However, he acknowledged that conditions should be favourable so that they can thrive professionally.