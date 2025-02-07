Nigeria: Catholic Priest Kidnapped.

Abuja — A Catholic priest was kidnapped yesterday morning, February 6. He is Fr. Cornellus Manzak Damulak, who studies at Veritas University in Abuja, the federal capital. According to the diocese of Shendam, to which the priest belongs, "Fr. Damulak was kidnapped in the early hours of February 6 from his home in Zuma 2, Bwari Area Council of the capital district."

"We call on all believers in Christ and all people of good will to pray for his speedy and safe release from the hands of his kidnappers. We entrust our brother, Fr. Cornelius Manzak Damulak, to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, our Mother, and all the saints, to give him strength and bring him back to us," the diocese concluded.

The diocese of Shendam is a suffragan of the diocese of Jos, in Plateau State (central Nigeria). The Bwari region, where the priest was kidnapped, is one of the regions most affected by kidnappings. Many residents of the area, especially farmers, were kidnapped and large sums of money were demanded for their release.

The way in which the priest was kidnapped, namely by bandits who attacked him in his home, is not new either. At the end of January, an entire family was kidnapped by bandits armed with Kalashnikovs who entered their home in Chikakore, a town on the outskirts of Kubwa (also in the Bwari region), about 30 kilometers from the center of Abuja.