Eritrea: International Day for 'No to FGM' Commemorated At Regional Level

Asmara — The International Day for 'No to Females Genital Mutilation (FGM)' has been commemorated at the Central Region level in Pardizo sub-zone under the theme "Let's Eradicate FGM with Our Coordinated Effort."

Ms. Sitom Seid-Omar, administrator of the sub-zone, highlighted that the day serves as a reminder to renew the commitment to eradicating all forms of harmful practices.

Col. Gebrehans Woldegergis, Director General of Social Services in the region, explained that extensive awareness-raising programs have been conducted to combat Females Genital Mutilation. These efforts were carried out in collaboration with Government and PFDJ institutions, national associations, religious institutions, and community-based organizations.

Col. Gebrehans stated that, as a result of these efforts, 1,086 villages across 20 sub-zones at the national level have taken steps to declare 'No to FGM,' with 44.3% having fully adopted the declaration and 16% approaching the declaration stage.

Mr. Amha Kidane, Director General of Administration and Finance at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, called on all stakeholders to intensify their coordinated efforts to completely eradicate FGM, which has a detrimental impact on women.

The event featured a general knowledge competition for women, as well as cultural and artistic performances marking the occasion.

Similarly, the International Day for 'No to FGM' was observed in Foro on 5 February at the Northern Red Sea Region level.

Mr. Gebrehiwet Gebrezgiabhier, head of projects in the sub-zone, pointed out that the persistence of harmful practices is largely due to a lack of public awareness. He called for integrated awareness campaigns involving the public, healthcare practitioners, and relevant institutions.

Mr. Rezene Feseha, Director General of Social Services in the Northern Red Sea Region, emphasized the severe health consequences of FGM and stressed that eliminating such practices is a shared responsibility.