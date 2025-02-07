Malawi: Minister Chithyola Commends President Chakwera for Prioritizing Youth in National Agenda

Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda has praised President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his unwavering commitment to youth empowerment.

Chithyola Banda made these remarks during a budget consultation meeting organized by the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) in Lilongwe.

He highlighted that nearly 50% of President Chakwera's cabinet comprises young people, a clear demonstration of the President's dedication to placing youth at the forefront of the national agenda.

"President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has placed the youth at the heart of his national agenda. As you can see, almost half of his cabinet members are young people, including me--am I not young?" Chithyola remarked with a touch of humor.

The Minister cited several youthful cabinet members, including Minister of Trade and Industry Sosten Gwengwe and Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, as examples of this commitment.

Chithyola also urged the youth to leverage technology productively.

"You can spend hours and hours on social media, scrolling through WhatsApp, Telegram, TikTok, and Facebook, but you cannot download food from WhatsApp," he emphasized.

He noted that the youth constitute the majority of Malawi's population and called on ministries, departments, and agencies to provide young people with access to facilities and opportunities without requiring collateral.

The Minister stressed the importance of a robust education system in fostering youth development.

"We, the young people, are tired of learning how many legs a grasshopper has. There is a need to review our school curriculum to make it more relevant," he said.

Chithyola reiterated the government's commitment to improving the lives of young people, citing examples of young Malawians who have invented electric cars.

"There is a need to support these young innovators so that one day we can proudly write 'Made in Malawi' on our products," he added.

In his remarks, NYCOM Chief Executive Officer Alex Chapota commended the Minister for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend and preside over the meeting.

Chapota emphasized the critical role of youth in driving the Malawi Agenda 2063, the country's long-term development plan.

During the meeting, young people were given the opportunity to voice their concerns and challenges, including unemployment and the lack of capital for investment.