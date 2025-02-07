Uganda: Black, Pirates Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Fan Experience

Black, a direct-to-consumer audio and wearable technology brand, has announced a partnership with the Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club.

The synergy between technology and sport takes center stage in this alliance as Black's cutting-edge products will be integrated into the club's operations, enhancing both player performance and the overall fan experience.

The partnership underscores a shared vision between the two organizations: to not only foster the growth of rugby in Uganda but also to create a more immersive and interactive environment for supporters.

"This partnership is truly exciting," said Mourice Aliganyira of Black. "It seamlessly blends the innovative spirit of Black with the raw passion and energy of rugby. We believe this synergy will significantly enhance the fan experience, bringing them closer to the action than ever before, while also providing crucial support for the sport's continued growth in Uganda."

Echoing this sentiment, Daniel Abaasa, the fans coordinator for the Stanbic Black Pirates, emphasized the broader community implications of the collaboration.

You can continue reading here:https://nbssport.co.ug/2025/02/06/black-pirates-forge-partnership-to-revolutionize-fan-experience/