Uganda: Pastor Ssempa Urges MPs to Endorse Polygamy

6 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

The founder of the Makerere Community Church, pastor Martin Sempa has called for the formal recognition of polygamy within Christian marriages during his appearance before the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

As the Marriage Bill 2024 continues to undergo scrutiny, Sempa argued that polygamy should not be seen as incompatible with Christian teachings, emphasizing, "You cannot say that one cannot be a good Christian just because they are polygamous."

His comments have sparked further debate on the bill, which aims to reform Uganda's marriage laws.

The Marriage Bill, introduced by Tororo District Woman Representative Sarah Opendi, is designed to consolidate Uganda's marriage laws and address complex issues surrounding marriage and child rights.

Key provisions in the bill include penalties for those involved in child marriage, as well as a requirement for couples to submit birth certificates from government registrars before marriage.

The bill aims to combat child marriage and reduce the costs associated with wedding ceremonies, which often deter young men from formalizing their relationships.

Sempa's remarks add a new layer to the ongoing discussions, highlighting the tension between modern legal frameworks and traditional practices.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.