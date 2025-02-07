Uganda: Pastor Ssempa Urges MPs to Endorse Polygamy

The founder of the Makerere Community Church, pastor Martin Sempa has called for the formal recognition of polygamy within Christian marriages during his appearance before the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

As the Marriage Bill 2024 continues to undergo scrutiny, Sempa argued that polygamy should not be seen as incompatible with Christian teachings, emphasizing, "You cannot say that one cannot be a good Christian just because they are polygamous."

His comments have sparked further debate on the bill, which aims to reform Uganda's marriage laws.

The Marriage Bill, introduced by Tororo District Woman Representative Sarah Opendi, is designed to consolidate Uganda's marriage laws and address complex issues surrounding marriage and child rights.

Key provisions in the bill include penalties for those involved in child marriage, as well as a requirement for couples to submit birth certificates from government registrars before marriage.

The bill aims to combat child marriage and reduce the costs associated with wedding ceremonies, which often deter young men from formalizing their relationships.

Sempa's remarks add a new layer to the ongoing discussions, highlighting the tension between modern legal frameworks and traditional practices.