Uganda: Cop 30 to Take Place As Global Climate Target of 1.5°c Remains Elusive

As the world prepares for COP 30 in Brazil, the global climate target of limiting warming to 1.5°C remains elusive, with current global temperatures already rising by 3°C.

This stark reality was shared by Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), who emphasized that despite progress, the global climate process continues to face severe challenges.

"We're currently on course for around 3 degrees, which is still dangerously high," Stiell warned, stressing the catastrophic consequences of such a rise, including extreme weather events and widespread loss of biodiversity.

In the decade since the Paris Agreement, the climate process has encountered growing polarization, but the UN's efforts continue to unite nations.

Stiell stated, "In a world that has become much more divided, our process has managed to buck the trend."

Without UN cooperation, the world could have faced up to 5°C of warming, a scenario described as a "death sentence for humanity."

While the pace of change remains slow, the financial momentum toward clean energy has gained ground. In 2024, USD 2 trillion was invested in clean energy and infrastructure, double the amount directed toward fossil fuels.

This shift is attributed to the economic potential of clean energy, which Stiell says presents an undeniable business opportunity.

However, Stiell highlighted that the benefits of this shift have been uneven, with major economies reaping the rewards while smaller economies struggle to access necessary resources.

The UN stresses the importance of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in driving stronger economies and societies. Brazil and the UK are pointed to as examples of nations that have stepped up their climate actions.

The Just Transition, particularly in emerging markets like India, offers significant economic opportunities.

In India, clean energy investments could generate an average of 13 million jobs per year by increasing clean energy investments by just 2% of GDP annually.

Stiell also emphasized the importance of adaptation measures, noting that nearly half of humanity lives in climate impact hotspots.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He called for global efforts to protect vulnerable populations, stating, "Every dollar invested in adaptation is worth six in loss and damage bills avoided."

As COP 30 approaches, the Amazon rainforest and its Indigenous communities will play a central role in climate discussions.

Brazil's leadership in advocating for financial reforms to enable developing countries to scale up climate actions is crucial.

The future of the planet, Stiell concluded, depends on accelerating climate action: "We have broken through, so now let's mobilize, and pick up the pace, so everybody's brought along with us."