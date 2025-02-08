South Africa: Government of South Africa Notes the USA Executive Order

8 February 2025
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release By Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola

The government of South Africa has taken note of the latest executive order issued by President Trump. It is of great concern that the foundational premise of this order lacks factual accuracy and fails to recognize South Africa's profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid.

We are concerned by what seems to be a campaign of misinformation and propaganda aimed at misrepresenting our great nation. It is disappointing to observe that such narratives seem to have found favour among decision-makers in the United States of America.

It is ironic that the executive order makes provision for refugee status in the US for a group in South Africa that remains amongst the most economically privileged, while vulnerable people in the US from other parts of the world are being deported and denied asylum despite real hardship.

We reiterate that South Africa remains committed to finding diplomatic solutions to any misunderstandings or disputes.

White House Executive Order: Addressing Egregious Actions of The Republic of South Africa

