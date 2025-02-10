Ghana: UNHCR Welcomes Ghana's Granting of Prima Facie Refugee Status to Displaced Burkinabes

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes Ghana's decision to grant prima facie refugee status to forcibly displaced Burkinabe asylum seekers. This significant move immediately benefits thousands of Burkinabes who have sought safety in Ghana and reinforces the country's commitment to international refugee protection standards.

The Government of Ghana has taken a significant step in refugee protection by granting prima facie refugee status to Burkinabe asylum seekers who have sought safety within its borders. This progressive decision, officially published in a gazette on 30 January 2025, underscores Ghana's commitment to upholding international refugee protection standards and providing life-saving assistance to those fleeing violence and insecurity in the Sahel region.

Ghana's decision aligns with the 1951 Refugee Convention and the 1969 OAU Convention Governing the Specific Aspects of Refugee Problems in Africa, both of which recognize the prima facie approach for groups fleeing situations of generalized violence, conflict, and persecution. With insecurity persisting in Burkina Faso, thousands have sought refuge in neighboring countries, including Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, Benin, and Ghana.

As of 6 February 2025, Ghana's refugee agency, the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB), in collaboration with UNHCR, has biometrically registered 9,625 displaced Burkinabes from an estimated 17,000 currently residing in Ghana's Upper East, Upper West, and Bono East regions.

"The prima facie refugee status applies to Burkinabes who arrived in Ghana before, on, or after 1 January 2020, with no cutoff date at present, as arrivals from Burkina Faso continue," said GRB Executive Secretary, Mr. Tetteh Padi. "This decision ensures that displaced Burkinabes receive legal recognition and protection, reducing the risks associated with statelessness and irregular status."

This recognition provides crucial access to documentation and legal rights, facilitating socio-economic inclusion and enabling Burkinabe refugees to support themselves and contribute to their host communities. It will also enhance livelihood opportunities, allowing agencies such as the World Food Programme (WFP) and other humanitarian partners to provide targeted support, including cash-based assistance and agricultural development programs.

"We applaud Ghana for this humanitarian and forward-thinking decision. It sets an example of solidarity and responsibility-sharing in the region and ensures that forcibly displaced Burkinabes can live in dignity." Said Olivier Guillaume Beer, UNHCR Multi-Country Representative. This recognition will allow them to contribute meaningfully to the economy of their host country", he added.

With over 149,700 Burkinabes displaced across the region as of December 2024, UNHCR continues to call for enhanced international support to strengthen protection, promote self-reliance, and support durable solutions for displaced Burkinabes.

