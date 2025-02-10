Somalia: Authorities in Somalia Warn Against Financing Terrorism

Somalia's government Saturday sent stern warnings to businesses and individuals that pay extortion money to al-Shabab, saying the full force of the law would be brought against traders and individuals who pay the al-Qaida ally.

Presenting a unified front, Somalia's Minister of Internal Security Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail and Minister of Religious Affairs Mukhtar Ali Robow joined the government's attorney general and the deputy minister of information at a joint news conference in Mogadishu, Somalia. They said, any business found to have paid or collaborated with al-Shabab in any way would "face legal action," including having their government-issued trading permits revoked.

"Do not let your wealth destroy your life because security forces are prepared to act against anyone attempting to collaborate with these groups," said minister Ismail.

He said in recent government actions -- aimed at cutting off al-Shabab funding --security forces shut down financial accounts used by the militant group to receive funds.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared a "total war" against the al-Qaida-linked militants shortly after being elected in May 2022.

President Mohamud said at the time that part of the government strategy to weaken and defeat the militants was not only on the military front, but also to cut its finances.

In January 2023, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said his government had closed every known account connected with the militants.

"The government had successfully shut down 250 bank accounts belonging to the group and closed an additional 70 mobile money accounts of the militants," Barre said at the time.

The al-Qaida affiliated group has continued to fund itself for years through intimidation and by extorting businesses in Mogadishu and collecting taxes in areas under its control.

Robow, a former al-Shabab fighter who defected before accepting the Cabinet ministry position, said there is no justification for paying al-Shabab.

He said it is unacceptable for anyone to finance activities that harm the Somali people, especially in areas under government control, such as Bakara market.

"Those who attempt to justify their support for terrorism will find no refuge," he warned.

Deputy Minister of Information Abdirahman Yusuf al-Adala acknowledged that the government is tracing sources of money going to al-Shabab.

"The government possesses detailed information about individuals directly or indirectly funding groups like al-Shabab and ISIS. Make no mistake, no one will escape unpunished" if found to be involved in "terrorist funding in any form," al-Adala said, referring to the Islamic State terrorist group by an acronym.

Ismail praised the government's multi-faceted approach to dismantle the terrorist organization.

"Our primary objective was to combat al-Shabab and defeat them across various fronts. Now, we can say we have beaten them in the financial warfare, media battles, ideological war and on the front lines," Ismail said.

Ismail added that the government is aware of individuals who still have secret dealings with al-Shabab.

"I warn ... our citizens to avoid any engagement with al-Shabab. If you are found in contact with al-Shabab, and you are seen facilitating funds, the government will take serious action against you," he said.

Prosecutors' meeting

Saturday's government warning follows the conclusion of the 7th Prosecutors' Conference of Somalia in Mogadishu this week, which marked a significant step in the nation's fight against terrorism financing.

According to a government statement, this year's conference focused on addressing the financial networks that support extremist groups, a critical challenge in ensuring national security and stability.

A government statement at the conclusion of the conference said that participants engaged in in-depth discussions and research on strategies to strengthen the legal framework and enhance inter-agency cooperation aimed at eliminating the financial resources that fuel terrorist activities.

"Officials at the conference emphasized the importance of robust legal measures and collaborative efforts in dismantling the financial infrastructures of terrorist organizations," the statement said.

"This conference is part of the government's broader efforts to secure Somalia's future by targeting the economic lifelines of terrorism and ensuring that the rule of law prevails." the statement added.

One of the keynote speakers of the conference was Regional Police Commander Moalim Mahdi, chief of the Banadir region that covers Mogadishu. He said taxes provided by traders to al-Shabab funded terrorist attacks that claimed innocent lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The explosive attacks orchestrated by al-Shabab in the capital cost as much as $80,000 per operation, with Somali traders unknowingly funding the group's activities," Mahdi said.

Mahdi said that al-Shabab secures much of its operational funding through extortion from business owners in key commercial areas, including the Bakara Market, the biggest in Somalia.

He said the group uses extorted taxes to finance the manufacturing and transport of explosive devices, which are often smuggled into Mogadishu from the Shabelle and Jubba regions.

"Moving these explosives into the city requires substantial financial support," Mahdi said.

"Each operation involves payments ranging from $10,000 to $80,000, and the vehicles carrying the bombs pass through at least nine intermediaries before reaching their target."

Mahdi noted that many traders comply with the extortion demands out of fear of retaliation, but he warned that their payments are directly fueling attacks that harm innocent Somali civilians.