Namibian Independence Leader Sam Nujoma Dies Aged 95

Sam Nujoma, the guerilla commander who led Namibia's fight for independence from South Africa and became its first democratically elected president, has died at the age of 95.

"Our Founding Father lived a long and consequential life during which he exceptionally served the people of his beloved country," said President Nangolo Mbumba on Sunday as he announced Nujoma's death in Windhoek on Saturday.

Born on 12 May 1929 to farmers from the Ovambo tribe in Ogandjera, Nujoma was the eldest of 10 children. After working on the farm, he made his way 800km south where he found a job as a railway sweeper near Windhoek in 1949.

While attending night classes, he met Hosea Kutako who was lobbying to end apartheid rule in Namibia, then known as South West Africa.

Kutako became his mentor, as Nujoma became politically active among black workers resisting a government order to move to a new township in the late 1950s.

At Kutako's request, Nujoma began life in exile in 1960, leaving his wife and four children behind.

As president of the South West Africa Peoples' Organisation (Swapo), Nujoma shuttled from capital to capital seeking support for the independence cause.

Swapo launched an armed struggle in 1966 after South Africa refused a UN order to give up its mandate over the former German colony. The South African government claimed it was a buffer against the advance of communism in Africa.

Leadership

Namibia finally wrested its independence in 1990, becoming one of the last countries in Africa to do so. Shortly afterwards, Nujoma won the first democratic election in 1990 and over his three terms presided over a period of relative economic prosperity and political stability.

His policy on Aids earned him some international praise but he came under fire for refusing to rehabilitate several hundred members of his Swapo liberation movement, who were kept in prison in Angola as "spies for apartheid South Africa".

He was also known to rail against homosexuality. In 2001 he said that gays and lesbians would be arrested or deported.

His handpicked successor, Hifikepunye Pohamba, easily won the election and took over as president in 2005. But Nujoma was widely regarded as the power behind the throne.

"He inspired us to rise to our feet and to become masters of this vast land of our ancestors," Mbumba said.

President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah paid tribute to Nujoma's visionary leadership as well as his dedication to liberation and nation-building. "It laid the foundation for our free, united nation," she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who will be sworn in as Namibia's first female president next month after winning last November's elections, added: "Let us honour his legacy by upholding resilience, solidarity, and selfless service."