Namibia: Sam Nujoma Personified Namibia's Struggle for Freedom

analysis

Sam Nujoma was an outstanding Namibian leader who personified more than anybody else the country's liberation struggle history and independence. His death at the age of 95 marks the end of an era. But his legacy will live on.

Together with Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, he was central in the foundation of the national liberation movement, South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo).

Samuel (Sam) Shafishuna ("lightning") Daniel Nujoma was born on 12 May 1929 at Etunda near Okahao in northern Namibia in today's Omusati region, the eldest of 11 children. His childhood was devoted to helping care for his siblings, the family cattle and cultivating the land. From 1937 to 1943 he completed primary school at the Finnish Missionary School at Okahao.

Namibia was then South West Africa, a former German colony, administered by apartheid South Africa since December 1920. Aged 17, he became a contract worker in the harbour town of Walvis Bay. From 1949 he worked as a cleaner at South African Railways in Windhoek. For most of his age group, contract labour in the settler economy was the only way out of subsistence agriculture.

Like many of his generation, he became politically active in the organised contract labour movement. His upbringing and struggle for independence is presented in his autobiography Where Others Wavered. It has also been turned into a movie.

Leading the struggle

In 1959 Nujoma co-founded the Ovamboland People's Organisation, marking a new chapter of organised resistance against settler-colonial rule. At the time, African residents in the capital Windhoek lived mainly in the so-called Old Location. It was close to the centre of town, while contract workers were accommodated in a separate compound.

Their residents were supposed to relocate to a distant new township, Katutura. Protests against the forced removal escalated on 10 December 1959. Police opened fire, killing 11 and seriously wounding 44.

This was a turning point in the organised resistance. Political activists faced increased repression. Nujoma left for exile in February 1960 to campaign internationally, not least at the United Nations in New York.

In April 1960 the Ovamboland People's Organisation became Swapo and Nujoma its first president. He remained in office until 2007. In 1967, Swapo resorted to armed resistance against the South African occupation.

The organisation became the family and Nujoma its patriarch. As Raymond Suttner, a scholar and political analyst, observed:

Any involvement in a revolution has an impact on conceptions of the personal.

A warfare of more than 20 years cost thousands of lives. The military component played a big role in Swapo's struggle history. This is illustrated in the movement's official narrative To Be Born A Nation.

While never trained for combat, Nujoma liked to pose as the military leader. Testimony to this is the dominant statue of the "unknown soldier" at the Heroes Acre, modelled as Nujoma.

Just as enlightening is Nujoma's autobiography, ending with independence on 21 March 1990. Its title Where Others Wavered is from one of his statements in the late 1970s:

When the history of a free and independent Namibia is written one day, Swapo will go down as having stood firm where others have wavered: that it sacrificed for the sacred cause of liberation where others have compromised.

As the Namibian political scientist André du Pisani has pointed out:

(Nujoma's account) brings into sharp relief the career of a formidable political activist who displayed enormous courage, determination and will to survive against considerable odds.

Heading the state

Nujoma was appointed Namibia's first head of state by the Constituent Assembly. His initial term (1990-1995) was characterised by efforts to build the nation and foster reconciliation in a deeply divided settler colonial society.

He accepted a constitutionally enshrined status quo when it came to the privileges of the white minority. Continued socioeconomic disparities under political majority rule signified a process in which political power was traded and transferred while fundamental social inequalities were guarded by the protection of existing property relations.

When leaving office, he left a mixed record.

During his second term (1995-2000), "reconciliation took a back seat, and a certain authoritarian tone emerged", as the urban geographer and writer Bill Lindeke summarised on the 25th year of independence. This included, among other things, unilaterally dispatching troops in August 1998 to rescue his friend Laurent Desiré Kabila in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kabila's government was under attack by rebels backed by Rwanda and Uganda. Nujoma took this decision as Commander in Chief of the army "in the national interest", with nobody in the Cabinet being consulted or informed.

In August 1999 Nujoma declared a first state of emergency when a failed secession in what was then called the Caprivi Strip came as a shock attack. The subsequent treatment of the suspected secessionists was anything but reconciliatory. It resulted in the country's only political refugees so far.

To allow Nujoma a third term in office (2000-2005), the National Assembly adopted a first constitutional amendment in late 1998. The justification was that his initial appointment was not based on a direct vote by the electorate. The clause was restricted to Nujoma.

Handing over the torch

There were doubts if Nujoma would vacate office. In 2004 he declared:

One cannot ignore the call by the people, because the people are the ones who make the final decision.

This fuelled speculations that he might be tempted to opt for a referendum, banking on an anticipated majority willing to grant him another term.

Facing internal Swapo opposition, Nujoma opted for the party's unity and announced his retirement at the end of his term. This paved the way for three candidates competing for his replacement.

But, he was adamant that his long-time confidante Hifikepunye Pohamba would become his successor. A heavy-handed approach to bulldoze him through resulted in a break-away new party.

Nujoma remained Swapo president until late 2007, provoking the question of his 'presidential indispensability'.

Pohamba was initially acting in Nujoma's shadow. After his retirement as the head of state, the National Assembly awarded Nujoma the title "Founding Father of the Namibian Nation". Ending his party presidency, Swapo named him "Leader of the Namibian Revolution".

In such a context retirement is a foreign word. One can leave office but remain a leader. Nujoma's word and view counted in policy implementation - both at party and national government levels. Although his direct impact gradually subsided, he remained an iconic influencer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Achievements despite the limits to liberation

Many leaders of African countries were shaped by resistance to colonial oppression. This was no romantic picnic, but required perseverance and tough decisions. It came at a cost. Military mindsets and strict hierarchies were fostering authoritarian tendencies.

These are not the best ingredients for civilian rule. But achieving sovereignty elevated the struggle to new levels. Since the end of white minority rule and South African occupation, Namibian people are governed by those they elected democratically.

Nujoma was on the commanding heights of Namibia's liberation struggle for over half a century. He decided to retire as captain in time. Namibians owe it to him and others for paving the way for a democratic state guided by the rule of law.

This is adequately symbolised in his statue erected at Windhoek's Independence Museum. Dressed in civilian clothes, Nujoma proudly holds up the Namibian constitution. It might be the best visual recognition of all of his ultimate contribution to Namibian society.

Since independence, the struggle for more equality continues by civil means. Tatekulu (big man) Sam Nujoma deserves credit for his role in this remarkably peaceful transition towards a multi-party democracy in which politically motivated violence rarely occurs. He will always have centre stage in Namibia's hall of fame.

Hamba Kahle (go well), tate Sam.

Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria