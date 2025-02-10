Namibia: Walvis Bay Mayor Praises Late Namibian Founding President for Excellent Leadership

The Namibian
Former Namibian president Sam Nujoma.
9 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes sent a message of condolence to the family of the late Namibian founding president, Sam Nujoma, on behalf of Walvis Bay residents on Sunday.

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of his excellency Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, the founding president and father of the Namibian nation. On behalf of the residents of Walvis Bay, the municipality, and the entire community, I extend our deepest condolences to his family, his friends and his greater family, the people of Namibia.

"Our founding father's impact on Walvis Bay is undeniable. From his early years at Walvis Bay to his leadership in securing its reintegration into Namibia, his contributions have undoubtedly shaped its history and development. Today, Walvis Bay stands as a thriving economic centre, in part due to his vision and efforts," he said.

Forbes said the late president's tireless dedication and visionary leadership that led to the birth of a free Namibia makes Namibia a proud nation among others in the world.

He said the Namibian nation honours Nujoma's immense contribution and reaffirms its commitment to upholding the values of unity, peace, justice, and development that Nujoma passionately stood for.

The late former president died in Windhoek on Sunday.

