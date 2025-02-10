Namibia: Swapo Mourns Sam Nujoma - a Giant Has Fallen

The Namibian
Former Namibian president Sam Nujoma.
9 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Swapo Party, paying tribute to founding president Sam Nujoma in a statement on Sunday, said a giant has fallen.

Nujoma died in a Windhoek hospital on Saturday at the age of 95.

"A giant of our struggle for freedom and independence has fallen. His roaring voice has gone silent forever," said Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa in the statement.

Nujoma was president of Swapo since its inception on 19 April 1960. From then on, he became the embodiment and inspiring face of the struggle for Namibia's independence and right to self-determination, said Shaningwa.

Swapo noted that Nujoma demonstrated his virtues in action, leading the difficult struggle with an unwavering sense of purpose.

"This is a sad day in the history of our party and country. May we all gather strength as we mourn and celebrate the life of the legend of our revolution," she added.

Swapo also extended condolences to Nujoma's family and the entire nation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.