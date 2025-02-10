Namibia: President-Elect Nandi-Ndaitwah Pays Tribute to Founding President Nujoma

The Namibian
Former Namibian president Sam Nujoma.
9 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's vice president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has paid tribute to founding president Sam Nujoma, who died on Saturday evening.

Nujoma (95) died after having been being hospitalised in Windhoek for the past three weeks.

President Nangolo Mbumba announced the news on Sunday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah on Sunday morning reflected on Nujoma's leadership during the liberation struggle. The vice president paid tribute to the founding president on X.

"His visionary leadership and dedication to liberation and nation-building laid the foundation for our free, united nation," she said.

She called on Namibians to honour his legacy by upholding resilience, solidarity, and selfless service.

"Our thoughts are with his family and the grieving nation," she said.

