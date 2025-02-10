Rwanda: Namibia's Founding President Sam Nujoma Dies Aged 95

The first president of independent Namibia, Sam Nujoma, has died at the age of 95 in the capital Windhoek, the country's current leader has announced.

Nujoma led the long fight for independence from South Africa in 1990 after helping found Namibia's liberation movement known as the South West Peoples' Organisation (Swapo) in the 1960s.

After independence, Nujoma became president in 1990 and led the country until 2005.

Nujoma had been hospitalised over the past three weeks with an illness from which he "could not recover", Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba said in a statement announcing the death with "utmost sorrow and sadness".

He "inspired us to rise to our feet and to become masters of this vast land of our ancestors," President Mbumba said.

He added: "Our founding father lived a long and consequential life during which he exceptionally served the people of his beloved country."

Nujoma retired as head of state in 2005, but continued to lead SWAPO before stepping down in 2007 as party president after 47 years at the helm.