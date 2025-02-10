Zimbabwe: President Mourns Namibia's Founding Leader Nujoma

Zimbabwe has joined the rest of Africa in mourning the death of Namibia's founding President, Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, late on Saturday.

President Mnangagwa expressed deep sorrow over Dr Nujoma's death, describing him as "the last in an iconic generation of leaders of our liberation movements and nations of our Southern Africa region".

In a statement yesterday, the President hailed Dr Nujoma's unwavering dedication to the liberation of Namibia and his commitment to the unity of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

"We hurt and grieve deeply at the passing on of this gallant freedom fighter and visionary icon who led and delivered Independence and nationhood to the Namibian people," said President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe and Namibia share strong historical ties, dating back to the liberation struggles of both nations.

President Mnangagwa acknowledged Dr Nujoma's steadfast support for Zimbabwe, particularly during the Land Reform Programme, when he stood by Harare despite international pressure.

"Zimbabwe will always remember and cherish Dr Nujoma's principled and unconditional support as our nation faced concerted onslaught by vindictive countries of the West," he said.

President Mnangagwa said Dr Nujoma's legacy was that of a true Pan-Africanist, who championed the independence and sovereignty of African nations and that Africa must remain vigilant against "new challenges of resource-induced encroachments."

Dr Nujoma's demise comes after the death in office of former Namibia President Dr Hage Geingob on February 4 last year, compounding the nation's grief.

President Mnangagwa expressed solidarity with the Namibian people during this difficult period.

"I have no doubt that these repeated tragic losses do not just test your nation; rather, they spur all Namibians on, as they rally together in even greater and stronger unity to move your nation forward," he said.

On behalf of Government, the ruling Zanu PF party and the people of Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa extended his "deepest, heartfelt condolences" to Namibian President Dr Nangolo Mbumba, the SWAPO party, the Namibian Government and the Nujoma family.

As Namibia prepares to bid farewell to its founding father, the legacy of Dr Nujoma as a liberation icon and Pan-African visionary remains deeply etched in the history of Southern Africa.

The news of President Nujoma's death was broken early yesterday by Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba, noting that the government would announce a period of mourning for the late anti-apartheid activist leader.

Dr Nujoma served as Namibia's first president between 1990 and 2005.

He was among the last African remaining revolutionaries of his era.

President Mbumba said the founding father lived a long and consequential life during which he served the people of his beloved country.

Dr Nujoma heroically marshalled the Namibian people during the darkest hours of the liberation struggle until the attainment of freedom and independence from Apartheid South Africa on March 21,1990.

President Mbumba hailed founding Dr Nujoma as a visionary leader, who provided maximum leadership to the Namibian nation.

He said Dr Nujoma did not only blaze the trail to freedom, but also inspired Namibians to rise and become masters of "this vast land of our ancestors..."

"During this period of national mourning, we should be comforted by the unmatched leadership and extraordinary contributions of President Nujoma to the liberation struggle, as well as the development and unity of the Namibian people," he remarked.