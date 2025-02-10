Angolan President Express Dismay Over Sam Nujoma's Death

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço sent a message of condolences to his Namibian counterpart, Nangolo Mbumba, for the death, Saturday, of the Father of the Namibian nation, Sam Nujoma.

'It was with deep consternation that we learned of the death of His Excellency Samuel Shafiishuna Daniel Nujoma 'Sam Nujuma', former President of the Republic of Namibia', writes the Head of State, in a message made public this Sunday.

In the face of this unfortunate event, João Lourenço presented on behalf of the Angolan Executive and on his own, to his counterpart and to the Namibian people, the most heartfelt condolences for the physical passing of 'such an important personality'.

He said he was aware of the irreparable void he will leave in the country, for which he has put all his energies and experience in building a strong, democratic nation with solid foundations on the path of progress, prosperity and well-being of the Namibian people.

He considered Nujoma's experience, knowledge and sagacity as fundamental for the initiatives that helped to boost the institution and strengthen its catalytic role in regional integration and the development of the southern part of the continent at the SADC level.

'I ask Your Excellency to extend my feelings of condolences to the bereaved family, to the friends of the deceased and to the Namibian people. In this hour of pain and mourning for your nation, please accept, Your Excellency, the expression of my feelings of solidarity', expresses the Angolan President.

The death of 95-year-old Sam Nujoma, which occurred Saturday due to illness, was announced this Sunday by the President of Namibia, Nangola Mbumba.

Born on May 12, 1929, into a family of farmers, Sam Nujoma was the eldest of 10 children. At the age of 17 he left the remote northern village where he lived to move to the western port city of Walvis Bay.

He soon realized the discrimination against blacks and soon became a trade unionist, attending night classes, where he met pro-Independence activists.

Forced into exile in 1960, first in Botswana, then in Ghana and the United States, he had to leave behind his wife and four children.

At the head of the Southwest African People's Organization (SWAPO), he launched the armed struggle in 1966. The war for independence cost more than 20,000 lives.

When he became President, Sam Nujoma refused to set up a commission to examine the atrocities committed during the 23-year conflict between SWAPO and pro-South African death squads.

After retiring from political life, he returned to school and earned a master's degree in geology, convinced that Namibia's mountains were full of mineral riches inexploradas.ART/DOJ