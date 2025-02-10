Africa: ODM to Hold Special Prayers for Raila Ahead of AU Commission Polls

10 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement party is slated to hold special prayers for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as he heads to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the election of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale said the prayers will be held at the Bomas of Kenya.

The AUC elections will be held on Saturday in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

Raila seeks to become the next chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) and will require the support of two-thirds of the 55 AU member states, translating to 33 votes.

Raila is contesting the seat alongside Djibouti's Mohamoud Youssouf and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

If successful, he will succeed Chad's Moussa Faki and attain the esteemed status of driving change in Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.