Zimbabwe: Winky D's Siya Video Reaches One Million Views Within a Week

ZIMDANCEHALL king, Wallace Chirumiko popularly known as Winky D's Siya music video has surpassed one million YouTube views just a week after its release.

The visuals, which currently hold the number one spot on YouTube trending, were released on February 1 as he celebrated his 42nd birthday.

Also known as The Gaffa President, he released an extended play (EP) called Pabho without any prior promotion or notice.

The EP consists of six tracks, beginning with PaTonaz, Siya, Kudhakwa, Fake Love, Zvatanga, and Pabho which features Bling 4.

The record breaking Siya song can be interpreted as a message to the youth, encouraging them to work hard and earn their lifestyle.

In the song, the musical giant also warns society about the dangers of reliance on others and highlights the risks of being exploited by powerful individuals after accepting freebies.

"Zvisina dikita rangu kani maoko angu siya. Zvisina kuda kwangu moyo wangu siya, rwusiri rwendo rwangu kani makumbo angu mira. Asiri mashoko angu, muromo wangu pfira.

"Humwe huranda hunouya nekuda kugamuchira, dai wavhura meso unofa munzira, zvimwe zvinonyudza buda munzira, ndamba kuudzwa akasiya jira, zvinoyevedza zvine kakuparira, saka pakutambira ngwarira, kugona ngoma huipfavira, unofira kuda mukuravira.

"Tinofira kusada kuva shure asi mberi kune rufu mhanduwe, asi hatidzokeri share, moyo wangu ndibatsire ndinyumwe," sings Winky D.

The song comes at a time when many public figures and artists have received luxury cars from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The Zanu PF aligned tenderprenuer has so far donated hordes of top-of-the-range cars to public figures, church members and supporters of the ruling party. This has led many public figures and ordinary individuals to publicly beg for cars or money from Chivayo.