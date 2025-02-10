Kenya: New Mpox Case Confirmed in Makueni, Total Cases Rise to 38

Nairobi — A new case of Mpox has been confirmed in Makueni County, bringing Kenya's total number of cases to 38.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, these cases have been reported across 12 counties: Nakuru (10), Mombasa (8), Busia (4), Nairobi (2), Kajiado (2), Bungoma (2), Taita Taveta (2), Kericho (2), Makueni (2), Kilifi (2), Kiambu (1), and Uasin Gishu (1).

The ministry reported that 255 contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified, with 246 having completed the required 21-day monitoring period, while the remaining are still under observation. So far, nine contacts have tested positive for Mpox.

"In addition, more than 3.2 million travellers have been screened at our airports and other entry points, with suspected cases undergoing further investigation," the ministry stated.

Samples collected from suspected cases are tested at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) and partner laboratories. Out of 412 samples tested, 38 have returned positive results, while 374 tested negative.

The Ministry of Health has implemented several interventions to contain the spread of the disease.

Healthcare workers have been urged to remain vigilant and observe infection prevention and control measures, while the public is advised to adhere to health guidelines to minimize transmission.

"In collaboration with County Governments and partners, we have intensified surveillance in high-risk counties and deployed rapid response teams (RRTs) to conduct active case searches, contact tracing, investigations, and management of confirmed cases. This includes mental health and psychosocial support for those affected," the ministry stated.

Further, risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) activities are ongoing in affected counties to raise public awareness about Mpox prevention and control measures.