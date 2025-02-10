Zimbabwe: Police Raid Job Sikhala and 39 Others, Threaten to Shoot Activists Later Released Without Charge After Hours of Detention

Former St Mary's Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala and 39 other members of the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) were yesterday rounded up in Mutare before being released hours later.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mutare reportedly raided NDWG executive members Saturday afternoon while holding a meeting at a private resort, assaulted and detained them for hours before their release without charge.

The group was initially charged with Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) upon arrest.

According to Sikhala, the raid was like a scene from a dodgy movie, after what he described as several visits by members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and CID, Law and Order police officers.

It appears the group was under watch from State officials.

After being released, Sikhala wrote on X Sunday morning that the police were off the mark, because MOPA does not apply to private places and private meetings.

"MOPA does not sanction the notification of executive meetings. It's like Zanu PF seeking police clearance to hold its Politburo meetings," he said.

"The law only talks of holding public meetings, processions or demonstrations in public places. The meeting we held was in a bush at Beats of Forest and wondered how it turned out to be a public place.

"Secondly, they are mistaking the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), to be a political party which it is not," he said.

Sikhala narrated episodic visits to their meeting by police officers and those from the President's Office before being raided and heavily assaulted, including one unnamed officer, who reportedly pointed a gun at top official Wurayi Zembe.

"Initially, a Toyota Hilux double cab with dark windows arrived with 5 members of the CIO led by Muvhangeri, whose home area is Buhera. They arrived and parked at the premises and engaged with the NDWG Chief National Organiser Democrat Engineer Joelson Mugari.

"After about 5 minutes they left. A few minutes later, another vehicle, a Toyota Hilux without number plates arrived with members of the Police Intelligence (PI) formerly PISI & members of the CID Law and Order led by Ngweme."

According to Sikhala, his group, through one Engineer Joelson Mugari, engaged the police in vain.

"While he was engaging them, 3 truckloads of riot Police and AK47 wielding police officers descended on the venue led by a plain clothed officer called Shonhiwa.

"The other AK47-wielding police officer pointed his gun at Dr. Zembe screaming 'I am going to shoot you'. Dr Zembe remained calm and watched the drama. This happened right next to me," he said.

Sikhala further complained of being commandeered into waiting pick-up trucks during heavy and torrential rains.

"Rains pounded on us from Beats of Forest to Penhalonga Police Station around 12 noon. We all got so wet that we looked like drowned rats when we finally arrived at Penhalonga Police Station which was a distance away.

"All our phones were switched off and we were asked to sit down on some dirty floor. Recording of each individual's details took about 3 hours. We were suddenly told that we are no longer handling your case and you must be taken to Mutare Central CID Law and Order.

"At the CID Law and Order we were not asked to plead to any charge but they took Engineer Joelson Mugari, Dr. Wurayayi Zembe, Nyabeze and myself for interviews."

Sikhala's group arrest rekindles memories of the arrest of Senator Jameson Timba and other 78 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists. These were arrested in June last year for gathering to commemorate the Day of the African Child, which the police said was illegal. They spent six months behind bars before being released.