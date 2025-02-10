Malawi: DPP Slams MCP's Age Limit Bill As 'Undemocratic' and 'Unconstitutional'

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly condemned the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for proposing an age limit bill, which the DPP believes is a deliberate attempt to sideline Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika from the September 2025 Presidential elections.

According to Peter Mukhito, Secretary General of the DPP, the proposed bill is a clear breach of democratic norms and a potential violation of international and human rights standards.

"The intent behind this bill is clear: to sideline Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika as a contender in the September 2025 Presidential elections. This action not only endangers Malawi's democratic ethos but also contravenes international commitments to fair and just governance," Mukhito said.

The DPP argues that the bill undermines the principles of inclusivity and fair competition, which are fundamental to democracy.

"At the heart of democracy lies the principle of inclusivity and fair competition, where leadership is determined by the will of the people through free and fair elections. By seeking to manipulate electoral eligibility criteria with the objective of excluding political rivals, the MCP risks undermining the essence of representative democracy," Mukhito stated.

The DPP has also pointed out that the proposed bill contradicts Malawi's commitments to international human rights frameworks, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

"The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, both of which emphasize equality and non-discrimination, stand opposed to such precedents of exclusion based on age," Mukhito said.

Furthermore, the DPP has expressed concerns about the alleged distribution of monetary incentives to MPs to sway their votes, which could compromise the integrity of the legislative process.

"The alleged distribution of monetary incentives to MPs to sway their votes raises significant concerns about the integrity of legislative processes. Such actions, if validated, represent a corruption of democratic institutions, eroding public trust and diminishing Malawi's position as a democratic nation committed to transparency and ethical governance," Mukhito emphasized.

In light of these concerns, the DPP has called on the MCP to reassess its strategies and reaffirm its commitment to democratic and human rights principles.

"It is time for Malawi to steer away from divisive strategies, embracing an election that is just, competitive, and genuinely reflective of the people's will," Mukhito concluded.