Namibia Media Trust Says Struggle for Media Freedom Reflects Nujoma's Complex Legacy

9 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Media Trust (NMT) says the ongoing fight for media freedom is a continuation of the democratic vision founding president Sam Nujoma helped establish.

The organisation said while Nujoma, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, is a celebrated leader who steered Namibia to independence and laid the foundation for democracy, his relationship with the press was not without controversy.

NMT executive director Zoe Titus said Nujoma's decision to ban government advertisements from The Namibian newspaper in the 1990s remains a key moment in the country's media history.

Nujoma's cabinet in 2001 banned government ministries from advertising in the newspaper on grounds that it maintained an "anti-government stance".

He later ordered a total ban on the purchase of the newspaper by his government.

"This action serves as a reminder of the fragility of freedoms we now cherish and the ongoing struggle to preserve those rights. The NMT Media Foundation recognises both the challenging aspects and immense contributions of Dr Nujoma's leadership," Titus said in a statement on Sunday.

Titus said as a revolutionary and anti-apartheid activist, Nujoma's leadership in Namibia's liberation struggle was pivotal. She added that his vision for a free, independent Namibia, where the right to self-determination and freedom of expression would thrive, guided Namibia to the political independence it celebrates today.

"As we mourn his passing, we are reminded that the legacy of any leader is complex. Dr Nujoma's impact on Namibia underscores the importance of protecting democracy, freedom of expression, and human rights. The struggles for media freedom and accountability that we continue today are a direct continuation of his vision, informed by the lessons of our shared history," Titus said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.