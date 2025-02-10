Namibia Media Trust Says Struggle for Media Freedom Reflects Nujoma's Complex Legacy

The Namibia Media Trust (NMT) says the ongoing fight for media freedom is a continuation of the democratic vision founding president Sam Nujoma helped establish.

The organisation said while Nujoma, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, is a celebrated leader who steered Namibia to independence and laid the foundation for democracy, his relationship with the press was not without controversy.

NMT executive director Zoe Titus said Nujoma's decision to ban government advertisements from The Namibian newspaper in the 1990s remains a key moment in the country's media history.

Nujoma's cabinet in 2001 banned government ministries from advertising in the newspaper on grounds that it maintained an "anti-government stance".

He later ordered a total ban on the purchase of the newspaper by his government.

"This action serves as a reminder of the fragility of freedoms we now cherish and the ongoing struggle to preserve those rights. The NMT Media Foundation recognises both the challenging aspects and immense contributions of Dr Nujoma's leadership," Titus said in a statement on Sunday.

Titus said as a revolutionary and anti-apartheid activist, Nujoma's leadership in Namibia's liberation struggle was pivotal. She added that his vision for a free, independent Namibia, where the right to self-determination and freedom of expression would thrive, guided Namibia to the political independence it celebrates today.

"As we mourn his passing, we are reminded that the legacy of any leader is complex. Dr Nujoma's impact on Namibia underscores the importance of protecting democracy, freedom of expression, and human rights. The struggles for media freedom and accountability that we continue today are a direct continuation of his vision, informed by the lessons of our shared history," Titus said.