Namibia: Nujoma's Legacy Proves Freedom Was Fought for - Economic Freedom Fighters

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has noted that founding president Sam Nujoma leaves a legacy that shows Namibia's independence required commitment and sacrifice.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says Nujoma's death at the age of 95 marks the end of a life dedicated to the emancipation of the African people from colonial and apartheid rule.

"His legacy, together with that of Andimba Toivo ya Toivo and other Namibian liberation heroes, reminds us that freedom is never given but fought for. His sacrifices, from the battlefields to the political arena, mirror the struggles of all movements across the continent, including the EFF's pursuit of true economic freedom in our lifetime," Thambo says.

Thambo reflects on Nujoma's early life, highlighting his humble beginnings in northern Namibia and an early life shaped by hardship and resistance.

"From working as a railway cleaner while attending night school, to organising black workers against forced removals, he embodied the spirit of defiance that would define his lifelong struggle for justice.

"Co-founding and leading the South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo) from 1960 cemented his role as a fearless leader in Namibia's liberation struggle against the brutal apartheid regime," he says.

The EFF notes that Nujoma's commitment to liberation culminated in victory in 1990 when Namibia was finally freed from apartheid South Africa's grip.

"As the EFF, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Namibia, and the Swapo movement. As we celebrate his life, we reaffirm our commitment to the unfinished struggle for total liberation, economic justice, and the dignity of all African people. Rest in revolutionary peace freedom fighter comrade Sam Shafishuna Nujoma," Thambo adds.