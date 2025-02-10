Africa: Mashatile Applauds South Africa's Leading Citizens At Ubuntu Awards

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has praised the winners of the annual Ubuntu Awards as a source of inspiration for active citizenry.

The Deputy President delivered the keynote address at the annual Ubuntu Awards held on Saturday evening at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The awards - hosted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation - recognise South Africans and companies that proudly fly the country's flag high on global platforms.

"As has become custom, we have gathered in this fashion again during the week of Parliament's opening to give due recognition to our patriots who fly the South African flag high on the world's great stages. These patriots represent our country positively in various disciplines through their good deeds, talent, hard work, and determination towards excellence.

"The Ubuntu Awards represent a gesture through which our government aims to encourage and promote active citizenry. We do so because we believe the world views South Africa through the deeds of its people," he said.

The 2025 recipients of the awards are:

Ubuntu Sports Diplomacy award: Wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane

Ubuntu Youth Diplomacy award: Global youth empowerment activist, Tara Roos

Ubuntu Arts and Cultural Diplomacy Award (Veteran): World renowned artist, Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake

OR Tambo Lifetime Achievement Award: Ambassador Thenjiwe Mtintso

Ubuntu Economic Diplomacy Award: Airlink

Commendable Recognition Ubuntu Economic Award (Africa): Bernika Health

Ubuntu Economic Diplomacy (Global): Sanlam

Ubuntu Social Responsibility Award: Nkosinathi Foundation

"These are individuals who have selflessly dedicated their time and resources to promote South African interests and values on the global stage. They have elevated South Africa's stature worldwide through their participation in various disciplines, ranging from sports, music and performing arts, philanthropy, and good business practice.

"In addition to creating opportunities for growth and prosperity through their various efforts, these individuals' vision, leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

"In other words, the individuals we will be honouring tonight, regardless of their field of expertise, serve as cultural ambassadors who represent a diverse tapestry of South African heritage and identity," Deputy President Mashatile said.

G20 values

This year's Ubuntu Awards ceremony was held under the theme "South Africa G20 Presidency: Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability", aligning with South Africa's G20 Presidency this year.

Deputy President Mashatile said South Africa's G20 Presidency offered an opportunity to "further the interests of poorer countries".

"Our goals...include promoting more equality in international governance and elevating Africa's development agenda in ways that are more meaningful. These values are the pillars upon which we can build a brighter, more inclusive future for all, not just in South Africa or Africa but across the world.

"Our goal at the G20 Summit is to increase the focus on strengthening unity and ensuring no nation or individual is left behind in the global growth race. Mindful of the centrality of the United Nations agenda, South Africa is certain that the G20 has a critical role to play in expediting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

The Deputy President acknowledged that global challenges continue to mount for all nations.

"These issues include geopolitical tension, economic inequality, climate change, humanitarian disasters, underdevelopment, inequality, poverty, hunger, and unemployment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"South Africa will work with G20 countries and build partnerships in all sectors of society to harness the global community's desire and capacity to solve these issues," he committed.

Turning back to the awards nominees and recipients, the Deputy President described them as a source of inspiration.

"While we only recognise a few individuals today, we are aware that thousands of people around the country have represented South Africa in a range of activities over the last year, including research, education and training, sports, arts and culture, business, and corporate affairs.

"Together, we can amplify the voice of South Africa on the global stage, promoting a message of inclusivity, diversity, and progress.

"Let us commit ourselves to the ideals of Ubuntu--not just in words, but in action. Let us strive to build a South Africa that belongs to all who live in it, Black and White," Mashatile said.