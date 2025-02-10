South Africa: Not Acknowledging Athletes in SONA Address Was an Error, Says Sport Committee Chair

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Joe McGluwa, has criticised the lack of acknowledgment of South Africa's prowess on the sports field during last night's State of the Nation Address.

"It is the rugby, cricket, the under-19 cricket, soccer and several sporting codes successes and nothing has been said even about the World Cup cricket," M McGluwa noted, despite the presence of sports officials and players at the annual event, which was held at the City Hall in Cape Town.

He added: "Sport has played a fundamental role in the formation of our country and contributed substantially to the consolidation of our democratic gains as a constitutional republic." He said no one could dispute the power of sport to unite South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his State of the Nation Address to the nation in a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

Mr McGluwa was shocked by this omission, particularly, he said, because South Africa's democracy was born over 30 years ago, as South Africa triumphed in the 1995 Rugby World Cup. "When the world fully expected us to tear each other apart. But instead, we chose a different path. We chose to become the Rainbow Nation, united in our diversity. President Nelson Mandela and the Springbok Rugby Team raised the Webb Ellis Trophy in victory at Ellis Park," the Chairperson noted. "It was on that day, for the first time in our history, that we all collectively said as one nation in one loud voice, no DNA, just RSA."

The committee today received a briefing on expenditure from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and was also to be briefed by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Commission.

"Our shared national identity, our patriotism, our culture and heritage, and our sense of national unity were born on the humble sports fields of this great land," added Mr McGluwa.

"We have much to be proud of, today unlike last night this committee and SASSCOC can celebrate our amazing Athletes and the efforts of SASCOC, but to also have an important conversation about the future we are creating for the young people of South Africa."