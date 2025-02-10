Kenya: Gachagua to Unveil Party in May, Keeps Details Under Wraps Amid Sabotage Concerns

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says he will unveil a new political party which is set to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 general election in May this year.

In his 'interim report' on the progress made since he embarked on seeking the opinions of the people since he was impeached, Gachagua released scanty details on the new political vehicle citing fears that his rivals might sabotage the process.

"Our vehicle is ready--it's brand new and waiting in the showroom. However, I won't reveal its number plate or color just yet because our adversaries might attempt to sabotage its launch. But come May 2025, we will unveil it and open doors for all Kenyans to join," he stated.

In a direct criticism of Ruto's leadership within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Gachagua lamented what he described as political betrayal and exclusion despite the huge support that propelled President Ruto to the presidency.

"Our people are done with UDA. We joined the party believing in its vision, but Ruto has taken full control--both as the driver and the sole holder of the logbook. Now, he has turned against us. It's time we get our own vehicle," he remarked.

Gachagua made it clear that the Mt. Kenya region would not support President William Ruto in the upcoming elections, accusing him of deceit and mistreatment saying he must face the wrath of the electorate in the region.

"President Ruto deceived us and has humiliated this community. We will never support him, we will not form a political alliance with him, and we will certainly not vote for him," he declared.

Gachagua also accused Ruto of trying to weaken the political influence of the Mt. Kenya region, by galvanizing other communities against the community and attempting to split the region voting bloc warning that such attempts would fail.

"I have been asked to find allies, and our friends have resolved that we will not allow Ruto's strategy to isolate Mt. Kenya. His plans to divide us, starting with Ukambani, which he now refers to as 'Mount Kenya South,' will not work," he asserted.