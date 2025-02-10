South African political rabble-rouser Julius Malema is coming is in the spotlight for his recent rhetorics in which he appeared to call for killing of whites

Elon Musk has called for immediate sanctions against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, labeling him an "international criminal" over past remarks and his controversial chanting of "Kill the Boer" at rallies.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Musk directly addressed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking, "Why do you allow this, @CyrilRamaphosa? This is a major political party in the South African parliament and their leader is calling for genocide of white people."

Later, Musk escalated his position, writing: "Immediate sanctions for Malema and declaration of him as an international criminal!"

Musk is the world's richest man and lately embedded in the US government where he needs the so-called Department of Government Efficiency - better known by its acronym as Doge.

The call from Musk comes at a tense moment for South Africa's government, just days after the United States froze financial assistance to the country.

The White House cited concerns over South Africa's land expropriation policy and its lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The move has drawn sharp criticism from Pretoria.

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) responded to the aid freeze by accusing the US of acting on "misinformation and propaganda."

A government statement said, "It is disappointing to observe that such narratives seem to have found favor among decision-makers in the United States."

Rabble-rouser Malema has not responded directly to Musk but has previously defended his use of struggle-era songs, arguing they are part of South Africa's history and not calls to violence.

In 2023, when his "Kill the Boer" chant sparked global outrage, Malema insisted: "I will never kill white people. Why should I kill them? They have done nothing to me."

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo dismissed Musk's remarks, saying, "Elon Musk does not understand South African history. His comments are based on ignorance and a misinterpretation of our political discourse."

The controversy over Malema's rhetoric is not new. In 2022, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) ordered him to retract statements made at a Western Cape rally, where he allegedly incited violence.

At the time, the SAHRC warned that his remarks could violate South Africa's anti-hate speech laws.

The latest exchange underscores the growing international scrutiny on South Africa.

Musk, who was born in Pretoria, has previously criticised the country's government but rarely engaged in direct political advocacy.

He has gained a lot of politics powers in the current US government with jokes in Washington that he is the de facto Oval Office holder with President Donald Trump ruling by Musk decrees.

His intervention now places further pressure on Ramaphosa's administration, which is already grappling with diplomatic fallout from the US aid suspension.

While the South African government has yet to comment on Musk's demand for sanctions, the EFF remains defiant.

"We are not moved by the opinions of billionaires sitting in their mansions abroad," Thambo said.

"The struggle of South Africans will not be dictated by Elon Musk or any foreign interest."

As tensions mount, analysts warn that South Africa's diplomatic and economic relationships with Western nations could come under increasing strain.

Whether Musk's call for sanctions gains traction remains to be seen, but the debate over Malema's rhetoric--and the broader political landscape in South Africa--continues to draw global attention.