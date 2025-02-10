Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi Stays Virtual Again As Regional Summit On DRC Kicks Off

President Felix Tshisekedi has opted to stay virtual but Paul Kagame of Rwanda arrived in Dar for the summit also attended by President Museveni in person

A high-level joint summit between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) has convened in Tanzania to address the ongoing crisis in the DR Congo, but President Félix Tshisekedi has once again opted to attend virtually, raising eyebrows about his approach to the diplomatic effort.

The summit, which brings together regional leaders to discuss the conflict in eastern DR Congo, has seen the in-person participation of several key figures, including Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni.

However, Tshisekedi has delegated his Prime Minister, Judith Suminwa, to represent Kinshasa on the ground.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is also absent, though his Foreign Minister, Ronald Lamola, is attending, with reports suggesting Ramaphosa may be en route.

Tshisekedi's decision to stay away physically from the joint summit is notable, given that it is the third time he has chosen virtual participation in a key regional dialogue about his country's security crisis.

Last December, he also attended remotely when leaders met in Angola, while 10 days ago, he first snubbed a call to Nairobi before attending virtually when President William Ruto rescheduled for virtual summit.

While his government has not officially explained the reasoning behind his absence, it comes amid heightened tensions between DR Congo and Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of backing the M23 rebels destabilizing the country's east--an allegation Kigali denies.

SADC and the EAC, both heavily invested in addressing the violence in eastern DR Congo, have struggled to coordinate a unified approach.

The EAC previously deployed a regional force to the conflict zone, but Tshisekedi declined to extend its mandate, favoring SADC's military intervention instead.

With troops from SADC now actively engaged in eastern DR Congo, today's summit is expected to focus on the next steps for stabilizing the region and managing tensions between involved states.

Rwanda's Kagame, whose government has been at the centre of DR Congo's accusations, arrived in Tanzania for the meeting, adding further weight to the talks. Uganda's Museveni, whose country has complex military and economic ties with both DR Congo and Rwanda, is also present.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The presence of these leaders contrasts sharply with Tshisekedi's absence from the room, underscoring the delicate regional dynamics at play.

While the summit is ongoing, attention will likely remain on whether the discussions yield concrete agreements on military coordination and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

With Tshisekedi opting for a virtual seat at the table, the effectiveness of his engagement in these crucial negotiations remains a subject of speculation.