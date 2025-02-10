Somalia Defends Saudi Arabia Following Netanyahu's Remarks On Palestinian Territory

10 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government has strongly defended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that Saudi Arabia would allow the Palestinians to use parts of its vast territory.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Somali government affirmed its full support for Saudi Arabia, expressing its concern over Netanyahu's comments, which were described as unacceptable. Somalia emphasized that Saudi Arabia is a sovereign nation and its policies and decisions should be respected.

Furthermore, the Somali government reiterated that Palestine has the right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, without any displacement of its people.

Somalia reaffirmed its long-standing support for Palestine's right to self-determination and called for international efforts to reach a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

