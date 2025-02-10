Somalia: Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Norwegian Diplomat to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Mogadishu, Somalia — Ambassador Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Carsten Carlsen, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Kingdom of Norway to the Federal Republic of Somalia, at his office in the Ministry's headquarters in Mogadishu.

Sunday's closed-door meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and strengthening cooperation in various sectors.

The discussions centered on advancing the bilateral relationship and expanding areas of mutual interest, emphasizing establishing a long-term partnership based on shared benefits. Both parties reviewed strategies to deepen cooperation in fields such as development, security, and social affairs.

The meeting marked an important step in reinforcing the ties between Somalia and Norway. Both sides expressed their commitment to continuing their collaboration to achieve further progress and peace in the region.