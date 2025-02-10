Kenya: Romance On a Budget - 10 Valentine's Day Activities in Nairobi & Environs That Don't Cost Much

Valentine's Day in Nairobi doesn't have to be expensive to be memorable. With these ideas, you can create a day filled with love, laughter, and connection.

1. Chill at Uhuru Park

Uhuru park is open for free to the public. Hoping the weather will behave, you can spend a relaxing day here, enjoying the scenic views and calm atmosphere. Pack a picnic basket with some snacks, a blanket, and a speaker for soft music.

2. Lunch/ Dinner at a Budget-Friendly Restaurant

Nairobi has a range of restaurants that cater to all budgets. You can either choose to go to any of the coffee shops, like Artcaffe or Java House or you can go to Big Fish or Kilimanjaro for something a bit bigger in terms of meal offering. You could also opt for lunch at Kitengela Club 034, inside the plane-turned-restaurant in Kitengela. Many restaurants offer special Valentine's menus.

3. Go for a Movie Date

Catch a romantic movie at cinemas like Anga Diamond Plaza, Two Rivers Mall, Westgate, or Sarit Centre. Look out for discounted tickets for couples on Valentine's Day.

4. Take a Road Trip to Limuru or Tigoni

Nothing says lush greenery and serene vibes like taking a short road trip to Limuru and Tigoni. The tea plantations are absolutely beautiful and make for a great visit where you can get a guided tour or take a leisurely walk to Tigoni Waterfalls. You could also plan a cheese-tasting session at Brown's Cheese Farm while you are there.

5. Bowling at TRM

Thika Road Mall (TRM) has a bowling centre - why not take your date for a light competition and top it off with arcade games or a meal at the food court. It's an exciting yet low-cost way to spend the day.

6. Art and Craft Classes

Kazuri Beads offer workshops that are so much fun and it would be a nice way to spend the day doing something different, but unique together.

7. Cooking Class for Two

Why not sign up for some cooking or baking classes. Learning to prepare a new dish together is a memorable and rewarding experience. How romantic right?

8. Explore Maasai Markets

Visit pop-up markets like the Nairobi Flea Market or Maasai Market to shop for unique, affordable gifts for each other. This is the perfect gift shopping experience.

9. Spa Date

A day at the spa, getting that treatment and wellness together is an absolute winning plan- manicure, pedicure, massage together. Luna spa at GreenHouse Mall on Ngong Rd is price friendly.

10. Ride the Ferris Wheel at Two Rivers Mall