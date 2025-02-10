Africa: Ethio Telecom, CBE Ready to Provide Expeditious Services for AU Summit Guests

Addis Ababa — -Ethio Telecom and the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) have expressed their readiness to provide expeditious services for guests coming to attend the 38th African Union Summit.

The 38th African Union Summit will convene on 15 and 16 February 2025 in Addis Ababa, bringing together Heads of State and Government from all 55 AU member states, alongside leaders from international organizations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the private sector.

Ethio telecom and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia affirmed that they have finalized all the essential preparations to provide swift and suitable services for guests coming to attend the 38th African Union Summit.

Ethio telecom Chief Communication Officer Messay Wubishet said sufficient preparation has been made to enable guests to easily access Ethio Telecom services, starting from their arrival at Bole International Airport.

For the officer, a system has already been set up where guests can easily access SIM card and internet services by establishing service centers at hotels where they are staying and at the Headquarters of the African Union.

SIM cards and package services will also be available at 12 selected big hotels.

Similarly, activities are underway to establish a center at the African Union where they can get SIM cards and package services in different currencies.

Ethio telecom Services Authentication Chief Officer Abebe Ambaw said adequate preparations have been made to avoid technical problems related to network for the guests.

Upgrading activity has been carried out in major centers to provide reliable 4G and 5G network with quality and experts to provide the necessary support and monitoring to prevent service interruption.

On its part, the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) disclosed that preparations have been made for guests to get swift banking services during their stay for the AU summit.

Agent Management Director at CBE Digital Banking Division, Bilen Hailemikael said the bank has created favorable condition for guests to easily acquire the foreign currency exchange they need.

The guests can also make transactions and payments using POS and other digital banking options in hotels.